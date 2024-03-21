New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday signed a Working Arrangement with Europol, the law enforcement authority of the European Union countries, to combat crime and enhance cooperation between the two agencies.

The Working Arrangement was signed by Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle and CBI Director Praveen Sood. The signing was concluded in a virtual event held on March 21, simultaneously in New Delhi and the Hague in the presence of senior CBI and Europol officials, according to CBI's official statement.

This arrangement promotes direct cooperation between both organisations to build on their respective mandates, strategies and to explore the potential for synergies.

During the signing ceremony, the CBI Director expressed his appreciation for the collaborative spirit demonstrated by both parties.

He stated, "This working arrangement is an outcome of years of negotiation between CBI and Europol to reach this common ground. This moment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat crime and enhance cooperation between our agencies."

He further highlighted that "The international dispersal of crimes, criminals and proceeds of crimes have necessitated need for expeditious international cooperation. Criminal networks operate across borders, exploiting differences in jurisdictions and taking advantage of modern technologies to evade detection. The arrangement we signed today reflects our shared commitment to address these challenges through enhanced cooperation and mutual assistance."

Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in addressing global security challenges.

She stated, "In an increasingly globalised world, the security of the European Union starts abroad. Security challenges have become more complex, multidimensional. There is nowadays a strong link between what happens outside of the EU's borders and security within Europe."

"The Working Arrangement which Europol has signed today with the CBI underscores the interconnected nature of security threats and the necessity of international cooperation to effectively address them. By joining forces with India, Europol further solidifies the EU's commitment to proactive and comprehensive security measures, recognising that safeguarding our citizens requires a coordinated effort on a global scale," she added.

This working arrangement not only brings together CBI and Europol but also enables wide cooperation between all law enforcement agencies in India and and all law enforcement agencies of 27 European countries that Europol represents as well as third countries and organizations associated with Europol, according to CBI's official statement.

This will enhance cooperation in jointly tackling various forms of crime inter alia including organized crime, financial crimes, frauds, corruption, terrorism, cybercrime, human trafficking, drug trafficking, money laundering, environmental crimes, illicit trafficking in cultural goods, including antiquities and works of art, etc.

It establishes clear mechanisms for communication, cooperation, and collaboration, ensuring that respective law enforcement agencies can seamlessly collaborate, share best practices, and support each other, according to the official statement released by CBI.

This Working arrangement is very comprehensive and includes 26 detailed articles enumerating modalities for wide-ranging cooperation in over 30 different crime categories. The cooperation, in addition to the exchange of information, may include the exchange of specialist knowledge, general situation reports, results of strategic analysis, participation in training activities as well as providing advice and support in individual criminal investigations.

The CBI is the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India and coordinates assistance for all law enforcement agencies in India via Interpol channels. CBI is also a member of the GloBE international network of anti-corruption agencies.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this month, the CBI and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), Mauritius, had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance all-round cooperation in combating corruption, money laundering and related crimes.

This partnership with Europol reflects a commitment to international cooperation in law enforcement and underscores the value of collaborative efforts in addressing the complexities of modern-day crime. (ANI)

