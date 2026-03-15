New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday cancelled Class XII board examinations scheduled in several West Asian countries as the conflict continues to worsen in the region.

In a circular issued today, CBSE said that all examinations of Class XII scheduled from March 16 to April 10 stand cancelled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

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CBSE also cancelled the exams that were earlier notified to be postponed have also been cancelled.

"Examinations which were earlier postponed vide circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 07.03.2026 and 09.03.2026 shall also stand cancelled," CBSE stated.

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CBSE had earlier cancelled the Class X board exams, which were scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026.

The conflict in West Asia has widened with the US, Israel and Iran targeting each other's energy targets, threatening the global supply of oil and gas

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains open to global shipping, but warned that vessels from the United States and Israel would not be allowed to pass through the crucial maritime route, reported The Jerusalem Post.

The Jerusalem Post cited an interview done by US news outlet MS NOW with Araghchi, who stated that the waterway -- a vital corridor for global oil shipments -- is not closed to international traffic despite tensions in the region. However, he indicated that Iran considers the passage restricted specifically for ships linked to the United States and Israel.

"The Strait of Hormuz is only closed to US and Israeli ships," Araghchi said during the interview.

Reports of "loud explosions" in central Israel emerged as air raid sirens sounded across the region following a missile strike from Iran, Al Jazeera reported, citing Israel's Channel 12.

The news outlet further noted that debris was seen falling in the central parts of the country. Consequently, the Israeli ambulance service provided medical assistance to four individuals who sustained injuries while heading to a shelter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)