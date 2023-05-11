Beijing [China], May 10 (ANI): The Communist Party of China (CCP) has been dubbed by the outside world as the world's largest "corrupt political party," and the CCP's so-called "self-examination and self-correction" statistical report seems to support that title, Indo Pacific Centre for Strategic Communications (IPCSC) reported.

According to official statistics, 111,000 people were fined in the first quarter of this year, including provincial and provincial-level cadres, 633 department-level cadres, 669 district-level cadres, and 1,000 townships. Includes level cadres, and 15,000 general cadres. And 76,000 executives in rural areas, businesses, etc.

The official WeChat accounts of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervisory Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China recently released their monthly anti-corruption report, IPCSC reported.

In the April of this year, three central cadres were dismissed and more than 120 party members and department-level cadres were fined.

Prominent senior officials under investigation include Du Zhaocai, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sport of China; Li Xiaopeng, former Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Everbright Group Co., Ltd.; Pei Jun, Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Resources Bureau, Miao Shaowei, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ningde Municipal Committee of Fujian Province and Deputy Mayor, Li Lijian, Former Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Anyang Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd., Zhang Yulong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Qianxinan Prefecture Committee of Guizhou Province, and Secretary General of the State Committee along several others.

The official monthly report also mentioned that in the first quarter of this year, disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies across the country received 776,000 petitions and reports, of which 231,000 were complaints and accusations, IPCSC reported.

In addition, data from the March 2023 anti-corruption monthly report released by the National Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC Central Committee shows that in March this year, 7,021 violations were investigated and dealt with, involving 10,285 people.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, Xi Jinping's administration has launched an anti-corruption campaign. Those publicly investigated and dealt with after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China include state-level officials, deputy state-level officers, military commission members, dozens of ministerial-level officers, and hundreds of deputy ministerial-level officers, IPCSC reported.

Regarding the anti-corruption movement of the Chinese Communist Party, the book "Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party" reveals its essence - the Chinese Communist Party has fallen into the world's largest "corruption party".

If you do not destroy the party and fight corruption, you will destroy the country." But the Communist Party will not fight corruption at the risk of the party dying.

In the guise of fighting corruption, the party offers lip service by punishing a few cadres and letting other corrupt elements steer the party to keep it alive. The cult of the Communist Party has come this far, and its sole purpose is to maintain power and prevent the decline of the Communist Party. (ANI)

