Chicago, Jan 11 (AP) Chicago schools are poised to resume classes after leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union approved a plan with the district over COVID-19 safety protocols.

Both sides had been locked in a standoff that cancelled classes for four days in the nation's third-largest district. The full deal, which would have students in class Wednesday and teachers a day earlier, still requires approval by the union's full 25,000 members.

Also Read | North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile into Eastern Sea Amid Stalled Talks.

Neither side immediately disclosed details Monday evening.

Issues on the table have been metrics to close schools amid outbreaks and expanded COVID-19 testing.

Also Read | Singapore Says 30% COVID-19 Deaths in 2021 Were Fully Vaccinated.

The Chicago Teachers Union voted last week to revert to online instruction and told teachers not to show up in person at schools as negotiations continued. District officials argued that schools are safe, a return to remote-only learning isn't a good option, and blocked teachers from accessing online teaching systems. Meanwhile, families scrambled to adjust just two days after students returned to classrooms after winter break. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)