New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): In a vibrant celebration of literature, diplomacy, and cross-cultural dialogue, renowned poet-diplomat Abhay K. and the Ambassador of Chile to India, Juan Angulo, hosted a special literary evening at the Chilean Embassy in New Delhi. The event was dedicated to Abhay K's acclaimed poetry collection 'The Alphabets of Latin America.'

The gathering brought together poets, translators, academics, and literature enthusiasts for a heartfelt book discussion and poetry reading session. He recited several poems from his collection, while members of the audience shared their favourite verses, creating an engaging and interactive atmosphere.

Ambassador Angulo highlighted the deep-rooted literary connections between India and Latin America, emphasising the role of literature in strengthening mutual understanding. Addressing the event, Juan Angulo said, "There is a very strong connection rooted in the past.

Many Indian and Latin American authors have taken inspiration from each other. Going forward, literary festivals, whether in India like those in Jaipur or Kolkata or across Latin America, will continue to foster these exchanges and help people understand each other better."

Written during his diplomatic tenure in Brazil from 2016 to 2019, Abhay K. shared how the continent's beauty, spirit, and iconic literary figures like Pablo Neruda, Octavio Paz, and Gabriela Mistral shaped his poetic journey.

The collection comprises 108 poems, each tied to a letter or theme that captures the culture, geography, and essence of Latin America.

"I wrote The Alphabets of Latin America during my stay and travels throughout Latin America from 2016 to 2019, when I was posted in Brazil. The inspiration came from great Latin American poets and writers such as Octavio Paz, Pablo Neruda, and Gabriela Mistral, a constellation of writers, some of whom were also poet-diplomats. These were my 'Alphabets of Latin America,' and they inspired me to write a book that is now known by that very name," the former ambassador said.

More than a literary tribute, the event also symbolised a deepening of cultural bonds between India and Latin America. Abhay K noted that Latin American poets, such as Cecilia Miralles, have long drawn inspiration from Indian culture. His work seeks to reflect this shared poetic spirit through vivid imagery from both regions. "I wanted to build this cultural and literary bridge between India and Latin America.

Writers like Cecilia Miralles wrote about India; she has a whole book called Poemas Suscritos na India or Poems Written in India. So I wanted to write poems that juxtapose images of India in Latin America and Latin America in India," he added.

The literary evening at the Chilean Embassy offered more than just poetry -- it became a celebration of shared heritage, artistic inspiration, and cross-cultural exchange. Through The Alphabets of Latin America, Abhay K. celebrates the continent's spirit while deepening literary ties between India and Latin America. The event showcased how poetry and shared traditions can transcend borders. (ANI)

