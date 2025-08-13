Nigeria, August 13: In a dramatic incident aboard an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos, a female passenger, identified as Comfort Emmanson, also known as Comfort Bob, allegedly assaulted multiple airline staff and security personnel.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, August 10, has led to Emmanson’s arrest, arraignment, and remand at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, while the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have imposed lifetime and indefinite flight bans on her. Disruptive Delta Airlines Male Passenger Is Not Indian! Know About Mario Nikprelaj, 23-Year-Old Albanian Accused of Attacking Crew, Forcing Emergency Landing.

Viral Video Shows Emmanson Assaulting Air Hostess

Ibom Air Assault Video

Video of Assault on Ibom Air Goes Viral

Comfort Emmanson Assaults Officers on Bus, Video Surfaces

According to a statement from Ibom Air, Emmanson refused repeated safety instructions to switch off her phone before takeoff. The airline claims a fellow passenger eventually switched off her phone, sparking an angry outburst from Emmanson. Upon landing in Lagos, the airline says Emmanson waited until other passengers disembarked, then physically attacked the purser who gave the earlier instruction.

Ibom alleges that she stepped on the crew member, forcibly removed her wig and glasses, slapped two staff members, attempted to seize a fire extinguisher, and assaulted airport security when they intervened. “Her actions posed a serious threat to the safety of our crew, passengers, and aircraft,” Ibom Air stated, adding that the airline has permanently banned her from flying with them. Shenzhen Airlines Flight Attendant Bitten on Arm As Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Passengers Over Perfume and Body Odour in China, Video Goes Viral.

Ibom Air Issues Statememt

However, eyewitness accounts shared online challenge the airline’s version of events. In an audio recording posted by a user identified as UnkleAyo on X, formerly Twitter, a passenger who claimed to be on the flight accused the airline of spinning a misleading narrative. “That lady didn’t do up to 10% of what I would have done,” the anonymous passenger said. “The air hostess was power-drunk and raised her voice unnecessarily. The lady (Emmanson) remained calm and tried to explain that her phone was on flight mode.”

Eye-Witness Offers Different Story

He further claimed that the situation escalated when the crew allegedly smashed Emmanson’s phone and later blocked her from deplaning in Lagos, even pushing her back into her seat. Another alleged passenger corroborated this account in a WhatsApp message shared by Tunde Ibrahim, stating that Emmanson was forcibly restrained from exiting the plane after landing.

A video of the incident, which quickly went viral, shows Emmanson being physically restrained by airline staff. However, the clip also captured her with torn clothes. Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo condemned the release of the video showing her exposed, calling it “degrading to womanhood.” He ordered disciplinary action against any staff responsible for circulating the footage, despite supporting the use of video evidence for legal proceedings.

Comfort Emmanson Put On No Fly List

Emmanson, 26, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrate's Court on August 11 and was charged with five counts, including assault and attempted destruction of safety equipment. She was remanded to Kirikiri Prison after failing to meet bail conditions. The NCAA has since imposed an indefinite flight ban on her across all Nigerian airlines, both domestic and international.

Minister Festus Keyamo's Reaction 

In response to the incident, Minister Keyamo has directed the NCAA to implement sweeping reforms in aviation safety and crew training. He emphasised that passengers must use legal channels to resolve grievances and warned that violent behaviour would attract harsh penalties, including prosecution and lifetime bans.

