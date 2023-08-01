Rescue workers in a boat after days of heavy rains from Typhoon Doksuri caused heavy damage in Beijing. (Image Credit: Reuters)

Beijing [China], August 1 (ANI): Eleven people were killed and 27 others were missing as of Tuesday morning due to flooding in Beijing caused due to typhoon Doksuri that resulted in heavy rains, China-based Global Times reported. Among these, two died in the line of duty.

About 45,000 people in 13 districts in Beijing were severely affected and 127,000 were evacuated. According to municipal authorities, economic losses are being calculated. The rainstorm lashed western, southern and southwestern Beijing the hardest since July 29.

As of Tuesday morning, the average precipitation was recorded at 257.9mm. Suburban Mentougou and Fangshang districts witnessed precipitation of 470.2mm and 414.6mm, Global Times reported.

The rainfall intensity has so far reached above the level of July 21, 2012, when 79 people were killed in Beijing. The peak rainfall reached above 700mm at two weather stations. Meanwhile, the peak rainfall in 2012 was recorded at 541mm.

Some trains passing through Beijing West Station and Fengtai Station have been suspended. The power and telecommunication have not restarted in the Mentougou district, according to Global Times report.

The authorities in Beijing are intensifying their efforts in disaster relief by using People's Liberation Army (PLA) helicopters to airdrop essential supplies and shift stranded citizens.

Beijing is also working in cooperation with neighbouring Tianjin Municipality and Hebei Province in flood control by discharging floodwaters into available reservoirs, Global Times reported.

On Tuesday morning, four PLA ground force helicopters airdropped 1,900 relief supply packages to the stranded residents. On Monday night, a brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army completed material loading and flight preparation overnight and converted transport helicopters to install medical equipment to facilitate the shifting of injured people.

Around 5 am (local time) on Tuesday, the four helicopters carrying 26 PLA soldiers flew to Yanhecheng Railway Station in Mentougou and other areas to distribute relief supplies and shift patients. As many as 1,900 food packages, 900 raincoats, 700 blankets and other emergency supplies were dispatched in batches for stranded citizens.

According to the city's meteorological authorities, from 8 pm (local time) on Saturday to 1 pm (local time) Sunday, the city's average accumulated rainfall was 176.9 mm, with Mentougou's accumulated rainfall averaging 322.1 mm.

On Monday, the Municipal Flood Control Office reminded people that rainfall is forecast to continue for Monday and Tuesday, Global Times reported. It further said that the city is in the level-I response for flooding risk. The authorities asked the people of Beijing to stay indoors and avoid activities in mountainous areas, rivers, and areas of potential geologic hazards. (ANI)

