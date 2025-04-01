Taipei [Taiwan], April 1 (ANI): China's military on Tuesday said it began joint exercises involving its army, navy, air force and rocket force around Taiwan as a "stern warning," CNN reported.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence condemned China's drills, calling it irrational activity that undermined regional peace.

"We strongly condemn the PRC's irrational provocations. We firmly oppose PLA's actions that undermine regional peace. Standing guard at the forefront of freedom and democracy, remain steadfast in defending our territorial sovereignty," Taiwan's MND said in a post on X.

The development comes days after US Defence Chief Pete Hegseth vowed to counter "China's aggression" on his first visit to Asia, as per CNN.

China's armed forces through the drills aim to "close in" on Taiwan from "multiple directions," mainly focus on sea-air combat-readiness patrols, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, assault on maritime and ground targets, and blockade on key areas and sea lanes to test joint operations capabilities of China's troops, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command said in a statement on social media.

"It is a stern warning and forceful deterrence against 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity," the statement added.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National defence, "19 PLAN ships operating around Taiwan were detected as of 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. The PLA Navy vessels, led by the aircraft carrier Shandong were detected from March 29th and entered into our response zone yesterday, #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. PRC continues to escalate military activities in the #Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific region, intensifying military threats, challenging the international order and regional stability, thereby becoming the greatest "troublemaker" in the eyes of the international community. ROCArmedForces adhere to the principle of "no escalation of conflict, no provocation of disputes," responding prudently to gray-zone harassment to safeguard national sovereignty and the security of the people."

For Taiwan,the drills are the latest reminder of the threat that comes from its Communist Party-run neighbor.

Joseph Wu, secretary-general of Taiwan's National Security Council, condemned the drills as "reckless" and "irresponsible" in threatening Taiwan as well as peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"It came without justification, violates international laws and is totally unacceptable. Democracies need to condemn China for being a troublemaker," Wu said in a post on social platform X.

The latest drills follow a series of incidents that have ratcheted up tensions across the Taiwan Strait, including Taipei's detention in late February of a cargo ship crewed by Chinese nationals it was investigating for allegedly cutting an undersea internet cable in the second such incident in a period of months. (ANI)

