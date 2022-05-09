Beijing [China], May 9 (ANI): China has conducted three-day military drills east and south-west of Taiwan, the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army of China informed on Monday.

In a statement published on its WeChat account, the Eastern Theater Command said that the exercises were held between May 6-8 both at sea and in the airspace east and south-west of Taiwan, Sputnik News Agency reported.

The purpose of the military drills was to increase the combat capability of various branches of the Chinese armed forces in joint operations, according to the release.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan despite the separate two sides being governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei continues to counter the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US. (ANI)

