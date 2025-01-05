Beijing [China], January 5 (ANI): After US President Joe Biden's administration announced on Thursday its consideration of a new rule that could restrict Chinese-made drones in the United States, China condemned the move as an "overstretching" of the concept of national security.

The US Department of Commerce had initiated a rulemaking period to evaluate the possibility of banning or restricting drones manufactured in China.

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning during a regular press briefing on Friday said that such actions disrupt normal economic and trade exchanges.

Mao said, "China firmly opposes the US overstretching the concept of national security, which disrupts and restricts normal economic and trade exchanges, and undermines the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains."

She warned that China would take all necessary measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests. "We will take all measures necessary to firmly safeguard our lawful rights and interests," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Notably, the move by US to restrict Chinese-made drones followed a bipartisan inquiry led by the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, which raised alarm over the potential national security threats posed by these foreign-made drones, particularly those from Chinese manufacturer DJI.

The inquiry, launched in June, underscored concerns about the increasing presence of Chinese drones near sensitive US military installations, with implications for espionage and surveillance.

According to the Select Committee, these drones pose "significant risks" to US security and the privacy of American citizens. In response to the inquiry, the Commerce Department has begun the process of considering actions to restrict drones made in China under its authority over information and communications technology and services (ICTS).

Following the announcement, Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) of the House Select Committee issued a joint statement expressing strong support for the move. "Drones made in the People's Republic of China, including those made by DJI, pose acute risks to our national security and the privacy of all Americans," the statement read. (ANI)

