Beijing, Jun 23 (PTI) China on Thursday successfully launched three new remote sensing satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province, official media reported.

The satellites were launched as the second batch of the Yaogan-35 family at 10:22 a.m. (local time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

The satellites will be mainly used to conduct science experiments, land resource surveys, yield estimation of agricultural products and disaster prevention and reduction, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

This launch marked the 424th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

On November 6, China launched a batch of three Yaogan-35 satellites.

The Long March carrier rocket series, developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, is responsible for about 96.4 per cent of all the launch missions in China.

