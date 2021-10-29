Beijing [China], October 29 (ANI): China's Xinjiang has become a hub of a manmade humanitarian crisis of the Uyghurs as the country makes billions of dollars by alleged forced organ harvesting, according to a media report.

The crisis of the Uyghurs Muslims has called for an outcry from various human rights non-government organisations and governments across the world.

According to Herald Sun, of particular condemnation is Beijing's mass imprisonment of an estimated 1.5 million people, with many allegedly subjected to barbaric acts including forced organ harvesting and sterilisation.

The minority community are put under strict surveillance and are monitored through CCTV cameras. They are prohibited from leaving the area and have barriers on the area they can cross.

The places of worship of the community have been taken down without issuing any warnings by the government, reported the newspaper. The Uyghur Muslims are sent to the 'education centres' after being dragged from their homes, reported Herald Sun.

The prisoners are beaten and violent methods of interrogation are taken up for obtaining false confessions. Seen as an attempt to control the population control, the women are sterilised on a mass scale, according to the newspaper.

Nearly 80,000 Uyghurs were trafficked to factories across the country between 2017 and 2019, the newspaper reported citing the ASPI report.

"In factories far away from home, they typically live in segregated dormitories, undergo organised Mandarin and ideological training outside working hours, are subject to constant surveillance, and are forbidden from participating in religious observances," Herald Sun quoted the report.

A trade of at least USD 1 billion is estimated in the black market organ trade in a year.

The hospitals that carry out the organ transplant are reportedly found not too far from the detention centres.

The report further revealed that the number of performed operations in the hospitals and the short waiting lists indicate that there has been "forced organ harvesting" for a very long time on a large scale, according to the newspaper.

Herald Sun further reported that the healthy liver fetches around USD 160,000 in the black market organs.

Citing an investigation published in the Taiwan News, the newspaper reported that the assets worth USD 84 billion were seized from the Uyghurs in recent years, real estate comprising the majority of such assets. (ANI)

