Beijing [China], April 18 (ANI): In response to the United States' recent announcement to impose additional port fees on Chinese-built or -operated ships docking in US ports, China expressed strong opposition and said that such measures would not only harm the US economy but also have consequences for global shipping, disrupt supply chains and increase inflationary pressures.

The nation further stated that the move will also hurt the interests of American consumers and businesses.

During a regular press conference on Friday, Chinese spokesperson Lin Jian said, "We've stated our position on relevant questions. Let me reiterate that measures such as imposing port fees and levying tariffs on cargo handling facilities harm the US itself as well as others. The move not only hikes global maritime shipping costs and disrupts the stability of global industrial and supply chains, but also increases inflationary pressures in the US and hurts the interests of American consumers and businesses."

He added, "The practice will ultimately fail to revitalise the US shipbuilding industry. We urge the US to respect facts and multilateral rules, and immediately stop its wrongdoings. China will take necessary measures to defend its lawful rights and interests."

According to a report by CNN, a Federal Register notice posted by the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Thursday stated that the US government will charge fees on all Chinese-built and -owned ships docking in US ports, based on net tonnage or goods carried on each voyage. The new fees will be enforced in around 180 days' time, rolled out in a phased manner, and may be raised in coming years, according to the USTR notice.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump expressed confidence about reaching a "very good" trade deal with China, even as the US imposed steep tariffs of up to 245 per cent on Chinese imports in response to Beijing's retaliatory actions.

"We're going to make a deal. I think we're going to make a very good deal with China," Trump said, as reported by The Hill. He also told reporters he thought the US would have "very little problem making a deal with Europe or anybody else."

Trump made the remarks during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to the White House, where he also expressed confidence in reaching a trade deal with the European Union (EU) before the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs expires.

According to a White House fact sheet, China's retaliatory actions have resulted in tariffs of up to 245 per cent on imports to the United States. Prior to the latest revision, a 145 per cent tariff was being levied on Chinese exports to the United States. (ANI)

