Beijing [China], March 15 (ANI): China has reportedly conducted amphibious landing drills in the South China Sea using specially designed vessels capable of rapidly deploying military vehicles and troops onto beaches. These exercises, observed by analysts, resemble those required for an island invasion and come amid rising tensions over Taiwan's self-rule, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

According to RFA, open-source investigators analysing Chinese social media this week identified a fleet of large ships, described as "invasion barges" due to their ability to transport heavy military equipment and personnel directly onto shorelines. Experts suggest these vessels play a crucial role in potential amphibious assault operations, particularly in contested regions like Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Using synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite imaging technology, analysts identified the presence of three such barges in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province--home to the Chinese South Sea Fleet--confirming the drills took place between March 4 and March 11, RFA reported.

Damien Symon, a geo-intelligence researcher at The Intel Lab, told Radio Free Asia that he verified the exercises occurred in Zhanjiang during this period, though it remains unclear whether they are still ongoing. Zhanjiang is strategically positioned approximately 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) west of Taiwan and 1,100 kilometres (680 miles) northwest of the Philippines--both of which have been embroiled in heightened tensions with Beijing.

In a satellite image analysed by Symon, three barges were seen lined up near a beach. Additional photos, reportedly taken at the same location and shared on Chinese social media, depict the barges forming a makeshift "bridge" to the shore, allowing tanks and other military vehicles to land, RFA reported.

China has intensified its military activities in the South China Sea, frequently conducting exercises involving amphibious landings and advanced naval operations. These drills highlight Beijing's growing military capabilities and are widely seen as preparations for potential conflicts, particularly concerning Taiwan.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has not ruled out using military force to assert control. Recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated that "reunification with Taiwan is inevitable, and China will make it happen." (ANI)

