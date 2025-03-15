New Delhi, March 15: Vice President JD Vance has reportedly stated that he is optimistic about reaching an agreement to sell TikTok, which would allow the popular ByteDance-owned app to continue operating in the United States. He believes that the deal will mostly be finalised by the deadline set for April.

Earlier, President Donald Trump has provided an update regarding potential buyers for TikTok, nearly two months after he signed an executive order to extend the deadline for a ban on the TikTok. He said, "four different groups" that have shown interest in purchasing the ByteDance-owned app. Trump expressed that there is significant interest in TikTok, stating, "A lot of people want it." However, he did not disclose the identities of the groups involved in the negotiations.

As per a report of NBC News, JD Vance expects a “high-level” TikTok deal by the April 5 deadline. The future of TikTok in the US has been uncertain since last year, following the signing of bipartisan legislation by former President Joe Biden. The law requires the app's owner, ByteDance, to sell TikTok to a non-Chinese or risk facing a nationwide ban. However, Donald Trump signed an executive order for delaying the law’s enforcement by 75 days and pushing the deadline to April 5.

In response to these developments, JD Vance is collaborating with national security adviser Michael Waltz to identify a suitable US-based buyer for the app. Vance has expressed confidence that there will likely be a high-level agreement that addresses national security concerns and also establishing a separate American version of TikTok.

Bobby Kotick, the former CEO of Activision, is reportedly interested in purchasing TikTok. Additionally, there are reports, that indicate that Perplexity AI is looking to merge with TikTok's US operations. However, according to a report of The Information, Oracle has emerged as the leading contender to manage TikTok under a new agreement. The development suggests that various groups are actively exploring options to secure the app's future in the US.

