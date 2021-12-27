Beijing [China], December 27 (ANI): China on Monday claimed that 18 US officials have filed visa requests to visit the 2020 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Last week, media reported that the US government requested Chinese visas for 18 employees from State and Defense Department to provide security and medical support to US athletes during the games, Sputnik news agency reported, adding that another 40 officials are planning to request visas later.

"The Chinese side has received the visa applications from relevant US personnel," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a briefing, adding that "the Chinese side will handle them in accordance with international customary practice, relevant regulations and the principle of reciprocity."

The US earlier in the month announced that America would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China.

The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. (ANI)

