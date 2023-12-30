Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Beijing, Dec 30 (PTI) China on Saturday successfully launched a test satellite for satellite internet technologies.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It successfully entered its preset orbit, the report said.

It was the 505th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

