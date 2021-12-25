Beijing [China], November 25 (ANI): China's textile industry has criticised the new US Act that bans the imports of goods made with forced labour in Xinjiang, saying the Act is "wrong" and should be rescinded.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed the Bill which bans the import of goods made with the allegedly forced labour of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other "persecuted groups" in China.

In response to it, China's national textile and apparel council (CNTAC) issued a statement together with its 12 subsidiary associations, Sputnik reported.

"We call on the United States to face up to the solemn position of the Chinese government, industry and consumers, and correct wrong legislative and administrative measures as soon as possible," the statement by CNTAC said as quoted by the CGTN broadcaster.

US lawmakers accuse China of imprisoning as many as 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups in a system of extrajudicial mass internment camps, where they are forced to produce textiles, electronics, food products, shoes, tea, and handicrafts.

Beijing, on the other hand, has repeatedly denied all accusations of being engaged in abuses in Xinjiang.

The US actions come in the backdrop of a growing campaign to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Five other countries, along with the United States, have already announced a diplomatic boycott of the games to protest against China's human rights abuses.

Meanwhile, China continues to deny accusations of forced labour or persecution of minority communities. (ANI)

