Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], December 25 (ANI/Sputnik): A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday in the central part of Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 21:34 GMT, 66 kilometers (over 41 miles) west of the town of Tari. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake.

Papua New Guinea is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. (ANI/Sputnik)

