Beijing [China], February 8 (ANI): China on Tuesday warned the United States against a USD 100 million deal on weapons supply to Taiwan and said that Beijing will take necessary actions to protect its sovereignty.

The United States has approved a possible USD 100 million sales of equipment and services to Taiwan to "sustain" and "improve" the Patriot missile defence system used by the self-governing island.

"China strongly protests and condemns this action," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a briefing, adding that the US should "withdraw" this proposal immediately.

Zhao said China will take necessary and effective measures to protect its sovereignty and ensure its security.

The development comes at a time when tensions between China and Taiwan are heightened. The relations between China and the US have also deteriorated in recent issues concerning human rights, coronavirus pandemic and trade.

US Defense Security Cooperation Agency on Monday said it has delivered the required certification notifying Congress following State Department approval for the sale requested by Taiwan's TECRO.

"This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability. The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region," the statement read.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has welcomed the US move to approve USD 100 million arms sales.

"We welcome @StateDept's approval of a USD100 million arms sale to Taiwan. The decision demonstrates the US government's commitment to the #TaiwanRelationsAct & #SixAssurances. It also supports the maintenance of our defensive capabilities, as well as regional peace & stability," said Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

China has repeatedly threatened Taiwan with invasion and has adopted an aggressive policy to intimidate the self-governing island. (ANI)

