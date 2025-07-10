Taipei [Taiwan], July 10 (ANI): China's Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday announced export restrictions against eight Taiwanese companies, a move analysts described as largely symbolic and unlikely to have a significant commercial impact, Focus Taiwan reported.

The restrictions, which took effect immediately, ban Chinese exports of dual-use items, products with both civilian and military applications, to the targeted entities. According to Focus Taiwan, the companies include Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. (AIDC), Geosat Aerospace & Technology, National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, JC Tech, CSBC Corp., Taiwan, Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Group, Lungteh Shipbuilding, and GWS Technologies.

MOFCOM said the sanctions were enacted under China's Export Control Law and its regulations on dual-use items. However, Taiwanese scholars and industry leaders said the impact would be minimal.

Wu Se-chih, a consultant at Taiwan Thinktank, told Focus Taiwan that the move is "more superficial than substantive," given that most of Taiwan's defence-related industries have little to no reliance on Chinese supply chains. Wu suggested that the restrictions were a political signal aimed at Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government and President Lai Ching-te, whose recent speeches emphasised national unity against China's annexation threat.

Chang Wu-ueh, director of Tamkang University's Center for Cross-Strait Relations, said the sanctions may have been triggered by three key developments: Taiwan's recent export controls targeting China's chip industry, the start of Taiwan's Han Kuang military exercises, and a desire by Beijing to project an "anti-independence" stance.

Despite Beijing's intentions, affected companies voiced confidence in their operations. AIDC said its military contracts do not rely on Chinese suppliers, and that any commercial imports from China could be replaced. Similarly, CSBC stated that its military and coast guard projects are sourced primarily from the U.S. and Europe, while commercial operations depend on Japan and South Korea.

Lungteh Shipbuilding also confirmed that Chinese parts used in non-defence projects are easily replaceable, Focus Taiwan reported.

The consensus from both industry and academia is clear: China's latest move is more political posturing than economic blow. (ANI)

