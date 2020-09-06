Beijing [China], September 6 (ANI): China's reusable experimental spacecraft has successfully returned to its designated landing site on Sunday, according to Chinese media.

After flying in orbit for two days, China's reusable spacecraft, which was launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Friday, successfully returned to its designated landing site, reported China's state-run Global Times.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Iran, Russia to Jointly Produce Coronavirus Vaccine.

According to the report, the experimental flight marked a breakthrough in R&D for reusable spacecraft, and in the future, such spacecraft will pave the way for peaceful utilization of space and offer a cheaper commuting option for space travel.

The reusable spaceship was launched on a Long March 2F carrier rocket, as per a Sputnik report. (ANI)

Also Read | Does Kangana Ranaut Has Courage to Call Ahmedabad ‘Mini Pakistan’? Asks Sanjay Raut: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 6, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)