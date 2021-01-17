Shijiazhuang [China], January 17 (ANI/Xinhua): North China's Hebei province reported 72 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 65 were in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, including 13 previously reported asymptomatic cases. The other seven cases were reported in the city of Xingtai, including one previously reported asymptomatic case.

Of the new asymptomatic cases, 19 were reported in Shijiazhuang and one in Xingtai.

By the end of Saturday, there were 715 locally transmitted confirmed cases and two imported cases being treated in hospitals in Hebei.

Another 203 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and five imported asymptomatic cases are under medical observation said the commission. (ANI/Xinhua)

