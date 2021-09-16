Hong Kong, September 16 (ANI): Even after both India and China agreed to disengage from key areas in Eastern Ladakh, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) continues to build up infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

As per The HK Post, this shows the real Chinese intent towards India despite engaging in several rounds of military-level discussions over disengagement from the points of tension that occurred in the standoff in Eastern Ladakh last year.

The build-up by the PLA has been observed since the start of the year and most recently through satellite imagery in August 2021.

Tensions have again flared up with the extension of the Tainwendian Highway leading up to the Depsang plains just 24 km away from India's highest airfield, Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), reported The HK Post.

Satellite images dated August 17, 2021, have revealed upgraded infrastructure near the Depsang Plains along with the Western sector of the LAC between India and China.

According to the Twitter handle @detresfa_, the Tianwendian Highway that leads up to the Depsang Plains area under China PLA's control in Aksai Chin has been undergoing roadworks, widening and upgrades this year.

This handle has released numerous images since tensions between India and China began building in May 2020. The Highway connects the PLA's post in Tianwendian in Aksai China to the Depsang plains.

The Tianwendian highway connects the PLA's Tianwendian all-season post in Aksai Chin to the Depsang Plains. The post is situated barely 24 km from DBO, reported The HK Post.

During the current standoff, Chinese troops have brought in their tanks and troops close to Indian positions.

India has been asserting that not just Pangong but all friction points across Eastern Ladakh including Depsang and areas around Demchok where Indian grazers have been obstructed should be dealt with.

Despite the talk of disengagement, the Chinese are clearly asserting their military control over Aksai Chin. In particular, the focus on Depsang Plains is of concern because it is very close to India's DBO and Karakoram Pass, reported The HK Post. (ANI)

