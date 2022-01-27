Miram Taron, youth from Arunachal Pradesh, who has been allegedly abducted by China's PLA. (Twitter/Tapir Gao)

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Chinese People's Liberation Army handed over the 19-year old Miran Taron to the Indian Army at Wacha-Damai interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, a week after the teenager went missing.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said, "The Chinese PLA handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army at WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh today. I thank our proud Indian Army for pursuing the case meticulously with PLA and safely securing our young boy back home."

The Union Minister also said that due procedures are being followed including the medical examination.

Earlier he said, "The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination." (ANI)

