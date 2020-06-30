Beijing, Jun 30 (PTI) The Communist Party of China (CPC) had more than 91.91 million members as of the end of 2019, representing a net increase of 1.32 million from the previous year, the party said on Tuesday.

The number of primary-level party organisations stood at over 4.68 million, increasing by 71,000 from the previous year. The primary-level party organisations included 249,000 primary-level party committees, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read | Kim Jong Un's 'Death' Rumours Surface Again as North Korean Leader Hasn't Made Public Appearance Since June 7.

The CPC remained the sole ruling party of the country since it came to power in 1949.

In 2019, the CPC recruited over 2.34 million new members, 289,000 more than 2018.

Also Read | Canada Day 2020: History And Significance of Day Celebrating Journey of Unison of 3 Separate Colonies Into A Free Country.

Among those new members, 45.6 per cent held junior college degrees or above, and 80.3 per cent were aged 35 or younger, the report said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)