Pyongyang, June 30: North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un did not make any public appearance for the past three weeks. Kim Jong Un’s absence sparked fresh rumours regarding his death. The North Korean dictator had last made a public appearance on June 7. He took part in the 13th Political Bureau meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. 'Kim Jong Un is Dead, Sister Kim Yo Jong Will Succeed Him', Claims North Korean Defector Amid Death Rumours.

The images of the event were released by North Korea. It is the second time in this year when Kim have not made a public appearance for a long time. Recently, reports also surfaced that Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo-Jong instructed the Propaganda and Agitation Department to produce 75 volumes, including full-length and short novels and poetry collections depicting North Korean leaders love for his country. It further sparked Kim Jong Un’s death rumours. What Would Happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un Died.

In May this year, the North Korean leader made a public appearance after three weeks. Kim attended an event in Sunchon, putting an end to three-week of speculations about his ill health or death. Before his participation in the May Day event, Kim had not been pictured in public for three weeks. The North Korean premiere did not even attended the annual birthday celebrations of the founder of North Korea, his grandfather Kim Il-sung on April 15. Kim Jong Un Death Hoax: Is North Korea's Supreme Leader Dead? Photoshopped Image of Kim Jong Il's Funeral Goes Viral.

Jong Un, born in 1984, became one of the youngest heads of state in the world after he assumed power in 2011 -- at the age of 27 -- following the death of his father and then ruler Kim Jong Il. Under Jong Un's leadership, North Korea has been further isolated from the world.

