Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 25 (ANI): Consul General Xu Wei of the Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata attended the Chinese Culture Day celebration at South City International School, where he highlighted the friendship between China and India.

He emphasised the importance of promoting Chinese culture to foster better understanding, especially among the younger generation, and strengthen the ties between the two nations.

While speaking with ANI, Xu said, "I am so impressed today, I am so happy. Seeing many smiling and warm faces, especially the students, I can feel the friendship between China and India. Through this Chinese Culture Day, we can promote Chinese culture and let more people, especially the young generation, know better about China..."

On the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Xu condemned the violence, expressing sorrow for the loss of lives and extending condolences to the victims' families.

"We oppose all acts of terrorism. We are sorry for the loss of lives. We express our condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. Recognised as one of the most successful international treaties, it has endured frequent tensions, including conflict. It has provided a framework for irrigation and hydropower development for over half a century.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination, The Prime Minister asserted that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism and that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror. (ANI)

