Beijing [China], January 30 (ANI): The Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) Propaganda Department controls most of the information that reaches the Chinese public. The department monitors the contents on China being portrayed to the world as well, The Hong Kong Post reported.

According to The Hong Kong Post report, the CCP Propaganda Department (CCPPD) assesses the overall strength and efficacy of the propaganda system, i.e., external and internal today, considering, in particular, the impact of market forces on the media and academia domains.

The department also engages in 'proactive' propaganda', writing and disseminating the information that CCP believes should be transmitted to the world and instilled in various sectors.

Attempts have also been made by the CCCPPD to censor speech, promote disinformation and fill the internet with the government's preferred narratives.

A popular medium the CCPPD uses is YouTube which enables their hand-picked "frontier influencers" that push scripted narratives. These influencers are mainly China-based ethnic-minority influencers from troubled regions of Xinjiang, Tibet and Inner Mongolia, according to The Hong Kong Post report.

According to the same report, CCPPD has established media organisations abroad and trained journalists who are active members of the Belt and Road Media Cooperation Alliance/Union, the Belt and Road News Alliance, or other Belt and Road media networks that are connected to China actively to promote these narratives in order to change public behaviour and outlook towards the ideology being fed, e.g., Belt and Road Media Community, Belt and Road Journalists Network, Belt and Road News Network, or B&R TV Networks.

Taiwan, Canada, Peru, Australia, Germany, the UK, the Philippines, Pakistan, and Cambodia, are among the top countries targeted by CCPPD's narratives

The CCPPD dispels propaganda around Uyghur's ethnocide and denies the existence of human rights abuses by trained reporters, journalists or commentators, frontier influencers, and even celebrities.

The media recently reported that people in China are venting out their frustration over the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) enforcing new internet and cyberspace laws to censor content that goes against the party's image.

There were huge protests in China in late November and early December this year.

The Chinese Cyberspace Administration has issued regulations for the mobile and app makers to stop updating or improving apps that can help in uploading and downloading data or pictures which creates problems for the Chinese regime, according to Voices Against Autocracy (VOA) a private, non-governmental news organisation based in Vienna, Austria.

Internet censorship and control is not new to China, which has imposed strict guidelines since the year 2000. The country's Ministry of Public Security launched the Golden Shield Project, a labyrinthine mechanism of censorship and surveillance aimed at restricting contents and identifying and locating individuals, according to VOA. (ANI)

