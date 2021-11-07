Beijing [China], November 7 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Saturday and discussed a slew of issues including bilateral relations and practical cooperation on several fronts.

Wang said China will firmly develop its friendly ties and advance practical cooperation with Iran so as to bring more benefits to the two countries, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read | UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Issues Personal Status Law for Non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi.

China is ready to work with Iran to continue to oppose unilateralism and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Wang said.

He further said that China welcomes Iran's decision to resume negotiations for a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at the end of this month, which shows Iran's positive attitude toward resuming the implementation of the deal.

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 on Richter Scale Jolts Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The US side should take the first step to take corrective actions because it unilaterally withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal, Wang said, adding that all parties should strengthen coordination and jointly push the negotiations in the right direction.

Wang congratulated Iran on successfully hosting the Second Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan's Neighboring Countries, saying the mechanism of the foreign ministers' meeting came at the right time and has attracted attention from various sides, Xinhua reported.

Chinese Foreign Minister said the country stands ready to strengthen coordination with Iran and other parties to accumulate consensus and strive to achieve more results by then.

The six countries should give full play to the advantages of neighbouring countries and highlight their distinctive features, so as to play a unique and constructive role in achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, Wang said.

Last month, Iranian FM had said that peace in Afghanistan will only emanate from the inclusive government in the country.

Amirabdollahian made these remarks after a meeting was convened by Tehran two months after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August. Later, the outfit went to break several promises that it had made after assuming power. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)