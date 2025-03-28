New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS), in collaboration with the National Mission for Manuscripts, Delhi, organized a three-day National Conference from March 24 to 26, 2025, on the theme "The Legacy of Rahul Sankrityayan in the Era of Digital Humanities."

The event kicked off with a keynote address by Maya Joshi, who set the stage by exploring the polymathic nature of Mahapandit Rahul Sankrityayan.

She delved into his life, focusing on his constant quest for knowledge and how the concept of "seeking" symbolised a meaningful life. Prof. Joshi also highlighted Sankrityayan's remarkable linguistic skills, emphasizing his passion for vernacular languages.

During the Presidential Address, Ven. Prof. Wangchuk Negi, Vice Chancellor of CIHTS, paid tribute to the legendary figure of Rahul Sankrityayan, often called "Mahapandit," recognizing his monumental contributions to Buddhism. Prof. Negi recalled one of Sankrityayan's famous quotes from the Majjhima Nikaya, "I have taken ideas as a raft to carry me across, not as a load to be borne on the head," reflecting the profound impact of his philosophical views.

The conference offered an intellectually stimulating experience, with sessions covering a range of topics such as Hindi literature, cross-cultural exchanges, and global Buddhist studies.

Notable speakers included Abhijit Halder, Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation, who delivered a thought-provoking address titled "Buddhism Beyond Borders: India's Legacy in the Evolution of Global Buddhist Traditions."

In his talk, Halder emphasized India's central role in the global spread of Buddhism and outlined the International Buddhist Confederation's initiatives to promote Buddhist pilgrimage sites globally. These efforts include digital storytelling, partnerships with global media, and the production of Buddhist-themed films aimed at reigniting public interest in places like Sarnath, Bodh Gaya, and Kushinagar.

Other distinguished speakers included Jeta Sankrityayan, son of Mahapandit Rahul Sankrityayan and a professor at North Bengal University; Prof. Alaka Atreya Chudal from the University of Vienna, author of a biography on Sankrityayan; Prof. Madhumita Chattopadhyay from Jadavpur University; and Prof. Ram Sudhar Singh, among others.

The conference featured a range of enlightening research presentations that discussed Sankrityayan's contributions to Hindi literature, his role in Siddha Sahitya, his global influence on Buddhism, and his views on Former Law and Justice Minister BR Ambedkar. These sessions underscored the enduring relevance of Sankrityayan's ideas across various fields.

On the final day, the discussion shifted to the digital preservation of the works of great scholars, including Rahul Sankrityayan. Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology presented the importance of digitizing scholarly works to ensure their longevity and accessibility. They highlighted how digitization makes it easier to locate specific documents within vast collections, ensuring that the richness of these works is preserved for future generations. (ANI)

