Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): Bringing India's viewpoints on 'How Behavioural Change can Tackle Climate Change' to the fore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said one of the most powerful ways to fight climate change is a behavioural change that must begin at every home.

"Climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone, it has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home. When an idea moves from discussion tables to dinner tables, it becomes a mass movement. Making every family and every individual aware that their choices can help the planet can provide scale and speed," said PM Modi while delivering the keynote address, virtually at a LiFE initiative titled 'How Behavioral Change can Tackle Climate Change' at the World Bank.

"Mission LiFE is about democratizing the battle against climate change. Then people become conscious that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment," Modi said in his prepared remarks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks got together global leaders to advance new ideas, insight and solutions to the biggest challenges facing the future of energy, environment and climate.

He also lauded the efforts put in by the people of India, citing examples of behaviour change that have made an impact.

"The people of India have done a lot in the last few years. People, even efforts to improve the sex ratio in many parts of India. It was the people who led a massive cleanliness drive, beach, reverse beaches or roads. They are ensuring public places are free of litter. And it was the people who made this switch to LED bulbs a success," PM informed the audience saying how the cautious use of energy, and resources and regulating India's consumption patterns has led to substantial change.

"These efforts will save over 22 billion units of energy. Save 9 trillion litres of water reduce waste by 375 million tonnes recycle almost 1 million tons of E-waste and generate around $170 million of additional cost saving by 2030. Or it will help us reduce the wastage of 15 billion tonnes of food," PM Modi added.

Through his speech PM emphasised behavioural change, he also informed that the World Bank Group is looking to increase climate finance from 26% to 35%.

"As a share of total financing the focus of this climate finance is usually on concern conventional aspects, adequate financing matters need to be worked out for behavioural initiatives to a show of support by the World Bank towards behavioural initiatives such as mission LiFE will have a multiplier effect," the Prime Minister concluded.

PM's remarks were followed by a panel discussion in which India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman also participated and stressed the efforts that the administration has put in so far when it comes to fighting Climate Change.

Also present at the event was World Bank Chief David Malapass. "Great to hear from @NarendraModi today on India's LiFE initiative focusing on the relationship between communities & their environment," he said.

"Adequate pricing policies & institutions combined with the right incentives can alter deeply entrenched habits & help protect the environment," Malapass tweeted. (ANI)

