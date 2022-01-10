New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): India said on Monday that it is closely following the recent developments in Kazakhstan looked forward to early stabalisation of the situation in the central Asian country.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to media queries that coordination with authorities has helped ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals.

"India is closely following recent developments in Kazakhstan. We express our deepest condolences to families of innocent victims who have lost lives in the violence. As a close and friendly partner of Kazakhstan, we look forward to an early stabilization of the situation," he said.

He said Indian nationals are advised to follow local security instructions and get in touch with the Embassy of India for any assistance.

At least 164 people were killed and more than 5,000 detained during violent upheaval in Kazakhstan as the turmoil swept the country.

The death toll, which was 44 on Friday increased significantly, according to state-run TV station Khabar 24 on Sunday which cited Kazakhstan Ministry of Health, reported CNN.

Nearly 125 criminal cases related to the incident of violence have been opened by the police officials. These cases also include allegations of assault, murder, and robbery.

Protests in Kazakhstan were infuriated by the massive jump in the fuel price as the country is an exporter of oil and natural gases.

The protests have led to the resignation of the government. Soldiers from a Russia-led military alliance has also dispatched peace-keeping forces following the disturbance. (ANI)

