World News | CM Mohan Yadav Meets LuLu Group Director to Discuss Investment Opportunities

    Advertisement

    Agency News ANI| Jul 15, 2025 06:08 AM IST
    MP CM Mohan Yadav meets LuLu Group director Salim MA (Photo/ANI)
    Dubai [UAE], July 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday held a meeting with Salim MA, Director of LuLu Group International, to explore investment opportunities in the state.

    He also holds several meetings, including a meeting with E& (Etisalat), a global technology and investment conglomerate in the UAE, during his second day in Dubai.

    Speaking after the meeting with CM Mohan Yadav, Chief Technology and Information Officer of E& (Etisalat), Khalid Murshed said, he had a "great discussion exploring the areas of potential future collaborations."

    "I believe it is a good opportunity. We need to pick those threads with the relevant parties and explore those potential opportunities with business cases and case studies further," he added.

    Earlier in the day, Mohan Yadav emphasised that his entire day was dedicated to increasing trade between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai, adding that he expressed happiness that MP is moving towards "becoming one of the top states in the country."

    Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "Today, the whole day was dedicated to increasing trade between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai."

    The Madhya Pradesh CM also had a "very positive interaction" with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade during his second day in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    "I also met Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, and we had a very positive interaction. I met people from many sectors like mining, green energy, food processing, and tourism...I'm happy that our Madhya Pradesh is moving towards becoming one of the top states in the country," he added.

    Notably, CM Yadav is scheduled to travel to Spain after concluding his visit to the UAE. The visit, from July 13 to 19, aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025." (ANI)

