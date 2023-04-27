New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande on Thursday held a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and discussed ways to strengthen the defence cooperation between the two nations.

General Pande and General Ahmed also signed an implementing arrangement for the training of Peacekeepers deployed in the United Nations.

Also Read | Israeli Researchers Develop Drought-Resistant Tomato To Produce High Yield With Less Water.

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed is on a three-day visit to India.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) stated, "General Manoj Pande #COAS extended a warm welcome to General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed #COAS, #Bangladesh Army and discussed ways to further strengthen the #DefenceCooperation between the two Armies."

Also Read | May Day 2023 Holiday: China’s Outbound Tourism To Boom This International Workers’ Day.

In another tweet, he said, "An Implementing Arrangement for training of Peacekeepers deployed in United Nations #Peacekeeping operations was also signed in presence of both the Chiefs."

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Army Chief General Ahmed received a Guard of Honour at South Block lawns in Delhi.

In another tweet, IHQ of MoD (Army) stated, "General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff #COAS, #BangladeshArmy, laid a wreath at National War Memorial #NWM & received a Guard of Honour at the #SouthBlock. The General Officer is on a three-day visit to #India."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities. The ties between the two nations reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust, and understanding that goes far beyond a strategic partnership. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)