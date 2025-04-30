Vatican City, April 30 (ANI): The College of Cardinals has recognised that all 133 cardinal electors have the right to vote in the upcoming conclave, Vatican news reported.

Notably, the Holy See Press Office released a declaration prepared by the Cardinals gathered in the General Congregation on Wednesday.

The declaration states that all Cardinal electors present in the conclave have the right to vote for the new Pope.

According to Vatican News, the Cardinals note that paragraph 33 of the Apostolic Constitution Universi Dominici Gregis, which governs the conclave, allows 120 Cardinals to vote. However, they say, the late Pope Francis dispensed with that numerical limit by creating more than 120 Cardinals under the age of 80. Therefore, declared the Cardinals, "the Cardinals exceeding the set limit have acquired, following paragraph 36 of the same Apostolic Constitution, the right to elect the Roman Pontiff, from the moment of their creation and publication."

According to Vatican News, in the same note, the Cardinals express their appreciation to Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu for deciding not to participate in the conclave that begins on May 7.

"The Congregation has taken note that he, having at heart the good of the Church and to contribute to the communion and serenity of the conclave, has communicated his decision not to participate in it," says the declaration as quoted by Vatican News.

Notably, the Cardinals added their hopes that the "competent juridical bodies may definitively ascertain the facts," regarding the corruption case against Cardinal Becciu.

The process to elect the next Pope will begin with the Cardinals called to the conclave of May 7. The College of Cardinals decided to summon the conclave at the Fifth General Congregation, held on Monday morning in the Vatican's Synod Hall.

The conclave will take place in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, which will remain closed to visitors during that time, according to Vatican News.

The conclave will be preceded by a solemn Eucharistic celebration with the votive Mass Pro Eligendo Papa, attended by the Cardinal electors. In the afternoon, the Cardinal electors proceed in a solemn procession to the Sistine Chapel, where the Conclave begins to elect the new Pope.

All election procedures take place exclusively in the Sistine Chapel within the Vatican Apostolic Palace, which remains completely sealed off until the election is concluded. Throughout the election process, the Cardinal electors must refrain from sending letters or engaging in conversations, including phone calls, except in cases of extreme urgency, as per Vatican News.

They are not allowed to send or receive messages of any kind, receive newspapers or magazines of any nature, or follow radio or television broadcasts.

To validly elect a new Pope, a two-thirds majority of the electors present is required. After the votes are counted, all ballots are burned. If the ballot is inconclusive, a chimney positioned over the Sistine Chapel emits black smoke. If a Pope is elected, white smoke will billow out of the chimney.

The Cardinal Proto-Deacon then announces to the faithful the election and the name of the new Pontiff with the famous line: "Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum; Habemus Papam." (We have a Pope)

Immediately afterwards, the new Pope gives the Apostolic Blessing Urbi et Orbi from the Loggia of St Peter's Basilica. (ANI)

