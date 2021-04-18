Bogota [Colombia], April 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia has registered 16,654 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 2,636,076, the ministry of health and social protection said Saturday.

The country also reported 367 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 67,931, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, a total of 3,590,096 citizens have been vaccinated in the South American country, and 1,093,853 of them have received a second jab. (ANI/Xinhua)

