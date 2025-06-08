Bogota, June 8: Miguel Uribe, a presidential candidate in Colombia, has been shot at an event in Bogota., CNN reported, citing a Colombian national police statement.

The mayor of Bogota, Carlos Galan, said Uribe was receiving emergency care after being attacked in the Fontibon district and that the "entire hospital network" of the Colombian capital was on alert in case he needed to be transferred.

Miguel Uribe Shot in Bogota (Disturbing Videos)

GRAPHIC: Colombian Presidential Candidate Miguel Uribe in critical condition with reported head wound following assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/CkOTpet04o — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) June 7, 2025

Attacker Arrested (Trigger Warning)

#BOGOTÁ. Un menor de edad, hasta el momento, es el capturado por atentar contra la vida del senador Miguel Uribe Turbay mientras se encontraba dando un discurso en un parque del b/Modelia, loc/Fontibón. Por el momento no hay reporte oficial sobre el estado de salud del… https://t.co/AxmBEPoy8n pic.twitter.com/EGbzBPdQFz — Pasa en Bogotá | Sr Bacca🐮 (@PasaenBogota) June 8, 2025

The mayor of Bogota confirmed that the suspected attacker has been arrested. The Colombian government shared a statement condemning the Saturday attack on Uribe. This is a developing story and will be updated.

