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Agency News Agency News World News | Commander of US Pacific Air Forces Visits India to Strengthen Bilateral Defence Cooperation Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. During the visit, General Schneider engaged with senior Indian defense leadership, including counterparts from the Indian Air Force, to reinforce longstanding military ties and explore opportunities to expand operational collaboration.

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Commander of US Pacific Air Forces General Kevin Schneider visited India April 19-25, emphasizing the United States' commitment to deepening its strategic defence partnership with India and advancing a shared vision for a secure and stable Indo-Pacific, an official statement said.

During the visit, General Schneider engaged with senior Indian defense leadership, including counterparts from the Indian Air Force, to reinforce longstanding military ties and explore opportunities to expand operational collaboration. The visit reflects the growing scope, complexity, and interoperability of US-India defence cooperation across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.

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The United States and India continue to build a robust defence partnership rooted in shared democratic values and mutual interests in maintaining regional stability. Recent years have seen an expansion in joint exercises, training engagements, and high-level exchanges, enhancing both nations' ability to operate together effectively in diverse scenarios.

A key focus of General Schneider's visit was advancing logistics cooperation between the two countries. Strengthened logistics frameworks and agreements enable more seamless coordination, improving readiness and supporting rapid, coordinated responses to humanitarian crises and regional contingencies. This growing cooperation enhances both nations' capacity to deliver timely assistance and maintain operational presence across the Indo-Pacific, as per the statement.

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General Schneider also visited operational and training facilities, highlighting the increasing integration and trust between US and Indian forces. These engagements reflect a shared commitment to modernizing capabilities and ensuring preparedness to address emerging security challenges.

The United States values India as a vital partner in promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, the statement said. This visit reaffirms the enduring strength of the US-India Major Defence Partnership and signals continued momentum in expanding defense collaboration to meet evolving regional and global challenges.

Sharing the details of Schneider's visit in a post on X, the Indian Air Force said that General Schneider also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. He also interacted with senior Indian Air Force leadership.

https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/2047202440299385208?s=20

"General Kevin B. Schneider, Commander PACAF & Air Component Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, called on Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, CAS, Indian Air Force, during his official visit to India. He laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour, and interacted with senior leadership of the Indian Air Force", the IAF said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)