Islamabad [Pakistan], January 26 (ANI): Throwing light on Pakistan's banking system, a recent report has revealed that complaints by customers in the country's banks have increased by 46 per cent in 2021 over the preceding year.

An annual report of Banking Mohtasib of Pakistan (BMP) issued on Tuesday said that BMP provided Rs 709 million relief to the banking customers by disposing of 32,592 complaints out of a total 37,364 grievances lodged with it during 2021, Dawn newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Also Read | Canada-US Border Deaths: Canadian Authorities Yet To Confirm Names of Gujarati Family Members Who Froze to Death.

While releasing huge data of banking complaints, the report said the fraudulent activities are rampant these days.

The report said that 87 per cent of the total complaints were addressed by the BMP. In 2020 the relief of Rs 598 million was provided to the customers by disposing of 21,360 complaints.

Also Read | Australia Day 2022: Know Date, History, Celebrations And Significance of The National Day.

The report said 33,196 new complaints including 18,762 from the prime minister's portal were received at BMP Secretariat in 2021 whereas 4,167 complaints were brought forward from the preceding year, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"The BMP Office has succeeded in maintaining the regular pace of disposing of complaints while adhering to the prescribed Covid SOPs," said the report.

For keeping pace with the technology, the BMP has embarked upon a project of upgrading the IT system and revamping its website.

"The revamped website will contain an online complaint portal for the general public which will be followed by launching of SMS services in June this year to keep them abreast with the status of their complaints," said the report. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)