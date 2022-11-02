Washington, Nov 2 (PTI) The powerful Congressional India Caucus has expressed its deepest condolences to the people of India in the wake of the Morbi bridge collapse that took the lives of at least 135 people.

Morbi bridge, a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city, collapsed on Sunday evening, killing 135 people.

“The Congressional India Caucus and the United States stand with our ally India in the wake of this tragedy. As Co-Chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans, we relay our deepest condolences in the wake of the devastating Morbi bridge collapse that has taken the lives of at least 135 people,” Congressman Brad Sherman and Congressman Steve Chabot, Co-Chairs of the Caucus on India and Indian-Americans said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are saddened to hear that many of the victims were families with children that had gathered in celebration of the Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays, in what should have been a joyous occasion for the Morbi community,” the two top US lawmakers said.

“Our hearts are with the people of India as the search for remaining survivors continues,” they said.

