Washington, May 12 (AP) US consumer prices surged 0.8 per cent in April, pushing the rise in inflation over the past year to the fastest rate in more than a decade, an acceleration that has stirred rising worries about its effect on the economy.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the price consumers pay for their purchases of everything from food and clothes to new cars rose at a faster pace than last month's 0.6 per cent rise.

Over the past 12 months, prices are up 4.2 per cent — the fastest rise since a 4.9 per cent gain in the 12 months ending in September 2008.

Excluding volatile food and energy, core inflation jumped 0.9 per cent in April. Core prices are up a sharp 3 per cent over the past 12 months.

Concerns about rising inflation sent stocks tumbling on Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by more than 470 points or 1.4 per cent, its worst day since February 26.

The big April increase was led by a record 10 per cent surge in the price for used cars and trucks. (AP)

