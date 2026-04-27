Tehran [Iran], April 27 (ANI): Even as Iran's foreign Minister Syed Araghchi arrived in Mosco for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to find a solution to the West Asia Crisis, contradictory signals have emerged from Tehran on the critical issue of vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

National Security Commission of the Iranian parliament, Ebrahim Azizi has said that all ships that want to pass through the Strait of Hormuz must pay tolls. Azizi, in his interview to Greek media said that this is the "new maritime regime in the Strait of Hormuz."

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In a post on X, he said, "In my interview on Greece's National Television (ERT), I once again emphasized the "new maritime regime in the Strait of Hormuz." As we have stated previously, the 47-year era of hospitality has come to an end, and all ships wishing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz must pay the fees. Today, the Strait of Hormuz has become one of the fundamental pillars of Iran's power."

https://x.com/Ebrahimazizi33/status/2048367899778134426?s=20

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Iran's central bank has confirmed that revenue from newly introduced transit fees for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz has been successfully deposited, putting to rest speculation over the form of payment, as reported by Iranian state media Press TV.

As reported by Iranian state media Press TV on April 24, the income was received in "cash currency" and credited to the central bank's accounts. The clarification follows earlier media claims suggesting that Iran was collecting transit fees in digital currencies such as Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

The report also noted that Iran's Deputy Parliament Speaker Hamidreza Hajibabaee announced that the first revenue from the Strait of Hormuz tolls had already been deposited into the central bank's account.

Speaking at a public gathering in Kuhdasht, Hajibabaee said that the Strait of Hormuz belongs to the Iranian people and asserted that no external power has the authority to negotiate over it.

"All ships passing through this route must pay tolls in Iranian rials to the Iranian nation as a rightful fee for using Iran's territorial waters," he said.

The contradictions in Tehran come even as news outlet Axios report that Tehran has reportedly submitted a "new proposal" to Washington through Pakistani intermediaries. According to Axios, the Iranian offer outlines a framework to "reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war," signalling a potential breakthrough in the protracted conflict.

The framework is specifically designed to facilitate "reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the conflict," while strategically "postponing talks over Tehran's nuclear programme until a later stage." This reported offer surfaces shortly after US President Donald Trump indicated that Iran could contact Washington to negotiate an end to the hostilities, which were ignited on February 28 following joint Israeli and US military strikes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)