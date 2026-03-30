New Delhi, [India] March 30 (ANI): With air travel in India witnessing sustained growth and major airports expanding capacity, premium airport infrastructure is evolving rapidly, with several high-end lounges either opening or being upgraded to enhance the passenger experience at key hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

In line with this trend, American Express has announced the opening of a new Centurion Lounge at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, aimed at offering a more elevated and seamless travel experience to eligible card members.

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According to the company, the lounge brings its signature Centurion Lounge experience to the domestic terminal, combining premium service with locally inspired design. The facility is part of the broader American Express Global Centurion Lounge Collection and will be accessible to eligible card members from India and overseas, subject to policies.

"We continue to grow our industry-leading Centurion Lounge network, designed to elevate and enhance the overall travel experience for our Card Members who love to travel," said Audrey Hendley, President, American Express Travel. "This new lounge in New Delhi will blend the premium service, food, and drinks our lounges are known for with unique design elements that reflect the local culture."

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Highlighting India's growing importance in global travel, Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express India, said, "The Centurion Lounge at Delhi's T1 reflects how today's premium Card Members want to travel; effortlessly, comfortably, and with an integrated global and local experience. As India continues to grow as one of the key travel destinations, the new lounge underscores our commitment to delivering distinctive, world-class experiences that help our eligible Card Members to relax, recharge, and travel across Indian cities with ease and confidence."

The newly opened lounge features a blend of contemporary design and Indian craftsmanship, including bespoke artworks created using traditional techniques such as Batik, alongside curated installations by local artists. The space is designed to balance comfort and functionality, offering dedicated work areas as well as relaxation zones.

On the amenities front, the lounge includes a curated dining experience with breakfast and lunch options, live buffet counters, artisanal coffee, and a full-service bar with premium wines and spirits. Additional facilities include a quiet room, changing and nursing areas, and a dedicated section for Centurion members.

American Express said its Global Lounge Collection now provides access to over 1,550 lounges worldwide, including 32 Centurion Lounge locations, as the company continues to expand its footprint in response to rising demand for premium travel experiences. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)