Buenos Aires [Argentina], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Argentina has confirmed 18,326 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 1,037,325, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, 18,326 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 1,037,325," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.

Also Read | US Senate Elections 2020: List of 10 Seats That Are Likely to Flip Allowing Democrats to Wrest Majority.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Argentina has increased by 423 to 27,519 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 16,337 new coronavirus cases and 384 fatalities.

Also Read | Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Pranked By Sacha Baron Cohen Into Taking A Young Girl in Hotel Room in Borat Sequel.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 41 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.12 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)