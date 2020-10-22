The goodwill of former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani might be in hot waters with the release of quite an uncomfortable clip in Sacha Baron Cohen’s follow-up to Borat. As per The Guardian, in the film, the current attorney to US President Donald Trump can be seen lying on the bed, reaching to his trousers and then apparently touching his genitals in presence of Borat's daughter, who is the journalist here. Trump Spoke to Cohen before Congress hearing: Rudy Giuliani.

The above incident took place when Rudy was pranked for an interview which he thought was for real. However, he was unaware that the hotel room already had cameras installed. When he does the above-mentioned act, they get stopped by Borat who says, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you." “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani said the New York Post. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive."

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shakedown, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away,” Giuliani said. He continued: “I only later realised it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.” Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Says Kim Jong-un “Got On His Hands And Knees” To Ask For The Summit.

It was on 7th July when this was all over the internet when Giuliani called New York police to report the incident. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 12:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).