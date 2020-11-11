Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], November 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil's COVID-19 cases exceeded 5.7 million after registering 25,012 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 201 more deaths from the disease were reported, raising the national death toll to 162,829.

According to the ministry, the number of deaths and cases nationwide is likely to be higher as five states did not update their data on Tuesday.

Brazil currently ranks second worldwide in terms of COVID-19 deaths, only behind the United States, and third in terms of confirmed cases, following the United States and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

