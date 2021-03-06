Yangon [Myanmar], March 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 142,023 in Myanmar on Saturday, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

The country reported six new cases and no more death in the past 24 hours, the release said.

A total of 131,658 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.COVID-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)