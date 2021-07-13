Quetta [Balochistan], July 13 (ANI): Amid warning of COVID-19 fourth wave in Pakistan, the country's province Balochistan has been witnessing a surge in infection with over nine per cent positivity rate reported as of July 10.

Quoting government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani, Dawn reported that "an increase in coronavirus cases has been reported in the province."

Briefing media, the official has said the prevalence rate of coronavirus cases in Balochistan was recorded at 9.43 per cent on Saturday. The highest number of coronavirus cases was reported in April, he added.

Shahwani also said that business centers would remain open till 10 pm, while all non-essential businesses would be closed on Fridays.

The spokesman said that the lockdown imposed before Eidul Fitr was helpful to control Covid-19 in Quetta and other parts of the province. He said cattle markets were overcrowded as Eidul Azha was approaching fast, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, another province of Pakistan has suggested that primary schools should be shut down as infections continue to rise in Sindh province.

According to Geo tv, the positivity rate of Karachi, alone has exceeded 14 per cent on Monday. The suggestion was put forward during a coronavirus review meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah.

During the meeting, several other suggestions were made by the health department to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the province due to the rampant violations of the government's mandated coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The chief secretary said that if violations of the SOPs continue, then marriage halls, restaurants, and cattle markets should be sealed. He suggested that smart lockdowns should be imposed in areas where the ratio of coronavirus positive cases are high.

Suggestions related to a ban on indoor dining, shutting down primary schools, and keeping businesses closed twice a week were also given during the meeting, Geo tv further reported. (ANI)

