Washington D.C. [US], July 30 (ANI): US on Wednesday (local time) passed the grim record of 1,50,000 coronavirus fatalities even as the total number of cases neared 4.4 million.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the total number of coronavirus cases registered in the country stand at 4,401,599 while the death toll has risen to 150,159.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases stand at 16,849,365 while the death toll stands 662,738.

According to a CNN reort, the first death in the US was reported on February 29. The country reached 50,000 deaths 54 days later on April 23 and 34 days later on May 27 crossed 100,000 deaths. It has taken 63 days to add another 50,000 to reach the 150,000 mark. (ANI)

